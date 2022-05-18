Prep roundup (5/17): Fall Creek boys, girls sweep Western Cloverbelt titles in track and field

The Fall Creek boys and girls track and field teams continued their strong runs this spring by sweeping the Western Cloverbelt titles at Tuesday’s championship meet in Stanley.

The Crickets boys accumulated 214 points to win their meet in comfortable fashion. The girls had little trouble either, scoring 205 to win by 78 points.

Jenna Anders swept the 800- and 1,600-meter races for the Crickets girls, while Samantha Bann won the 200 and high jump. Megan Johnston won the 300 hurdles and Samantha Spencer was the pole vault champion.

Soren Johnson and Kael Sanfelippo both earned a pair of conference titles for the Fall Creek boys. Johnson won the boys shot put and discus while Sanfelippo did the same in the long jump and 400. Leo Hagberg won the triple jump title.

Fall Creek also won six relays across the boys and girls meets.

Regis took second in the boys meet behind a strong showing from its sprinters. Gus Theisen was the champion in the 100, Carson Tait won the 200 and Greg Sokup took first in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. The Ramblers also won the 4x100 relay. Eydie Myers was the girls 3,200 champion for Regis and Carly Borst won the 400.

McDonell’s Dan Anderson had a big day, winning two titles by placing first in the boys 1,600 and 3,200. Sydney Flanagan (100) and Destiny Baughman (triple jump) both won titles for the Macks girls.

Bloomer was the girls runner-up. The Blackhawks were strong in field events and produced three champions: Lillian Kuske (shot put), Alexa Post (long jump) and Abby Iverson (discus). Anders Michaelsen won the boys 800 for Bloomer.

Stanley-Boyd’s Cooper Nichols and Zack Boes shared the title in the boys pole vault, while teammate Carsen Hause won the high jump. Cadott’s Emma Kowalczyk was the girls 100 hurdles winner.

Heart O’ North Championship: Barron’s Fran Peterson was a three-time conference champion. She swept the girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races.

Ladysmith’s Tori Thorpe was the girls shot put champion, and teammates Allison Clark (long jump) and Emerson Clark (triple jump) also won field events. Barrons’ Hailee Halverson won the 100 hurdles and high jump, and Cameron had a winner in its girls 4x200 relay team.

Chetek-Weyerhaueser’s Lawson Davis won a couple of conference titles, placing first in the boys triple jump and high jump. Ashton Kummet won the 200 for the Bulldogs boys, and the team’s 4x100-meter relay also won a conference title.

Ladysmith’s Blake Prince also won a pair of championships, sweeping the boys 800 and 1,600. The Cumberland boys’ 4x200-meter relay team was victorious.

Middle Border Championship: Baldwin-Woodville’s Anna Fritts was the conference champion in the 100-meter hurdles. She was the only champion from the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area at the meet.

East Lakeland Championship: Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton won three conference titles, taking first in the girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Teammates Emily Dean and Brooklyn Ludescher won the triple jump and shot put, respectively.

New Auburn’s Andrew Gotham swept the conference titles in the boys shot put and discus. Cornell/Lake Holcombe’s Emma Lechleitner won the girls 300-meter hurdles, while Avery Turany won the boys pole vault.

Boys golf

Cloverbelt Championship: McDonell/Regis brought home the conference title for the second straight year, winning the league championship meet and finishing atop the season standings.

Isaac Petersilka carded the lowest score in the field. He had a 74 to win medalist honors. Teammates Andrew Bauer (77) and Josh Brickner (79) took second and third, respectively. They helped McDonell/Regis win the team title.

Bloomer took second place at the meet and in the season standings.

Softball

Elk Mound 17, Colfax 3: The Mounders secured a share of the Dunn-St. Croix title by defeating the Vikings. They moved into a tie atop the conference with Mondovi, with both teams sitting at 13-1 with league play now finished.

McKenna Diermeier hit a double and a homer at the plate, and stuck out 10 in a complete game from the circle for the Mounders. Ellie Schiszik and Morgyn Hallum added three RBIs each for Elk Mound. Paige Jensen had two RBIs for Colfax.

Chippewa Falls 1, Eau Claire North 0: The Big Rivers champion Cardinals crossed the plate once in the second inning to win a pitchers’ duel. Hannah Aldrich pitched a complete game shutout for Chi-Hi, striking out 12 while holding the Huskies to two hits. Maddie Parker threw six innings and struck out nine for North, but the Huskies couldn’t provide run support.

Hudson 21, Eau Claire Memorial 5: Jada Allen hit a double and a triple for the Old Abes, but they couldn’t slow down the hot-hitting Raiders offense. Hudson scored 13 times in the first inning.

Menomonie 9, Rice Lake 0: Maci Marlett did a bit of everything for the Mustangs. She tossed a complete game shutout from the circle and went 3 for 4 as a hitter. Gwyneth Erickson added three hits of her own for Menomonie.

Fall Creek 18, Greenwood/Loyal 2: Sam Olson had three hits and four RBIs, and Kennedy Tumm added three hits and three RBIs of her own for the Crickets. Olson and Larissa Johnson teamed up to pitch a one-hitter in five innings.

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 4, Gilman 2: Brooke Anderson pitched a complete game for Cornell/Lake Holcombe. She held the Pirates to one earned run while striking out two.

Baseball

Eau Claire North 2, Hudson 1: Brayton Thillman gave the Huskies a pivotal Big Rivers win with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Thillman brought in Henry Wilkinson to score the winning run.

North rallied from a 1-0 deficit by scoring once in the sixth before ending the game in the seventh. The Huskies are ranked fifth in Division 1 and Hudson is ranked 10th.

Jonah Hanson had two hits and an RBI to lead North. Roscoe Rennock added a double. With the win, the Huskies are in the driver’s seat in the Big Rivers. They can clinch a share of the conference title with a win in the rematch on Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chippewa Falls 1: Dylan O’Connell pitched six strong innings to guide the Old Abes past the Cardinals. He held Chi-Hi to five hits and one run while striking out six. Peyton Platter had a pair of hits to pace the Memorial lineup.

McDonell 20, Cadott 0: Eddie Mittermeyer and Dale Tetrault teamed up to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for the Macks. Mittermeyer worked the first four frames and struck out four, and Tetrault sealed it in the fifth. Meanwhile, Grant Smiskey drove in six runs in a huge day for the McDonell offense.

River Falls 9, Menomonie 0: Keenan Mork was virtually untouchable for the Wildcats. He pitched a complete game one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and no walks. Ragan Pinnow hit a homer to lead the River Falls offense.

Bloomer 3, Elk Mound 2: The Blackhawks scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to overtune a 2-1 deficit and defeat the Mounders. Keegan Yohnk and Colin Crane had two hits each for Bloomer, and Connor Crane drove in two runs. Jerome Delikowski doubled and finished with two hits for the Mounders.

Boyceville 7, Elmwood/Plum City 0: Jacob Granley tossed a complete game shutout for the Bulldogs. He fanned 14 hitters and limited the Wolves to two hits. Isaac Bartz knocked in three runs for the offense.

Spooner 12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0: Cade Johnson had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, but they couldn’t put any runs on the board against Spooner.

Whitehall 8, Eleva-Strum 5: Devon McCune pitched 6.1 strong innings for the Norse. Brayden Lisowski had three RBIs for Whitehall.

Girls soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0: Samantha Schaffer tallied a pair of goals and Annabelle Schroeder chipped in with a goal and two assists for the Saints. Amber Adams, Lexi Ridenour and Colleen Callaghan also scored in the team’s 11th victory of the spring.

Boys tennis

Regis 6, Pacelli 1: The Ramblers wrapped up their regular season with a dual victory over the Cardinals.