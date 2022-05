Brady House hit his third homer of the season in the eighth inning, but the FredNats lost the series opener 5-3 to Delmarva on Tuesday afternoon at Perdue Stadium. Fredericksburg went up 2-0 after four innings behind two RBIs from Branden Boissiere. The first baseman hit a sacrifice fly in the first and then doubled in a run in the third.

