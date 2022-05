Wofford scored 11 runs combined in the second and third innings and went on for a 19-2 victory Thursday at VMI in a Southern Conference game. Lawson Hill went 4-for-6 with a home run and five RBI for the Terriers (38-14-1/14-4-1), who clinched the #1 seed in the upcoming Southern Conference Tournament with the win. Ryan Galanie was 3-for-6 with a triple, two home runs, three runs and three RBI. Matthew Marchal threw six scoreless innings for the win, allowing just four hits and one walk.

10 HOURS AGO