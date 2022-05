Effective: 2022-05-17 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR DAVIESS DEKALB GENTRY GRUNDY HARRISON LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MERCER PUTNAM SCHUYLER SULLIVAN WORTH

