Barnstable, MA

Family Adopts Lost Baby Coyote After Mistaking It for Cute Puppy

By Lauryn Snapp
 3 days ago
A Massachusetts family got some surprising news after learning the cute puppy they rescued from the side of a busy road was actually an adorable baby coyote. According to a social media post shared by the Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Mass., the coyote was separated from his mother and...

