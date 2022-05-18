ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Church outreach program takes kids fishing

By Calyn Thompson
JOHNSTON, Iowa – Several new anglers got their first fishing lesson.

Zion Lutheran Church brought kids from their “STARS Academy” outreach program to Terra Park.

Polk County Conservation loaned the fishing poles, Scheels donated the bait, and Central Iowa Anglers volunteered to teach.

“They don’t get a chance to go fishing much,” volunteer Matthew Lenaghan said. “So it’s a highlight for them and those who have done it look forward to it through the year.”

“You get to learn to be patient and just have some fun with your friends,” Joshua Bizimana, a 5th grader, said.

If you’d like to learn more about the STARS Academy, click here .

