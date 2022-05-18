ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Multi-car crash pins one in vehicle, sends two to hospital

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbVvG_0fhfp5CT00

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a multi-car crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

One of them was pinned inside the vehicle and had to get removed by emergency crews.

Deputies say it happened at the intersection of River and Douglas in Holland Township.

They say a car was turning left onto River and got hit by another car driving on Douglas.

The car that was turning left then hit another vehicle that was stopped on River.

Deputies say the car that was turning did not yield, which caused the crash.

The driver of that car and their passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Douglas, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Elkhart Police officer hit by vehicle at scene of accident

ELKHART, Ind. – An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning while at the scene of a crash, police reported. At 4:47 a.m., dispatch got a call about a two-vehicle crash at W. Hively and Benham Avenues. While directing traffic at the...
ELKHART, IN
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Driver flees from injury crash in Byron Twp.

BYRON, Michigan — Two people are injured after a crash at 68th Street and Clay Avenue in Byron Township, Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office confirms. Brunner says one of the drivers involved fled the scene and another is severely injured. The crash happened around 7...
BYRON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

2 people, including a child seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Wyoming (Wyoming, MI)

2 people, including a child seriously injured after a multi-vehicle accident in Wyoming (Wyoming, MI)Nationwide Report. Two people, including an infant, were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident in Wyoming. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place at about 4 a.m. on 28th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW [...]
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
927thevan.com

Three Hurt in Three-Vehicle Pileup North of Unity Bridge

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 17, 2022) – Three persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup on Holland’s North Side on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of River and Douglas avenues just after 8 PM. That was where a 53-year-old Holland man was attempting to turn left from westbound Douglas onto River, going into the path an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Holland man. The force of the collision caused the westbound sedan to careen into a stopped vehicle on northbound River. Rescuers had to extricate one pinned-in person.
HOLLAND, MI
abc57.com

Truck crashes through house on U.S. 35 Tuesday

LA PORTE, Ind. – A truck crashed through a home along U.S. 35 on Tuesday, triggering a gas leak that shut down traffic. All lanes were closed between 300 S and 400 S on Tuesday afternoon following the incident. The owner of the home said everyone involved is okay.
LA PORTE, IN
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside, a collision with police cruisers and a police pursuit. According to authorities, the woman in the photos above stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing Wednesday. The child has been located safety and the vehicle has been recovered following a collision.
LANSING, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy