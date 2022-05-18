Multi-car crash pins one in vehicle, sends two to hospital

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a multi-car crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

One of them was pinned inside the vehicle and had to get removed by emergency crews.

Deputies say it happened at the intersection of River and Douglas in Holland Township.

They say a car was turning left onto River and got hit by another car driving on Douglas.

The car that was turning left then hit another vehicle that was stopped on River.

Deputies say the car that was turning did not yield, which caused the crash.

The driver of that car and their passenger were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

