Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is up and running in the Dakotas, with a store in Fargo, North Dakota and a location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The locations expand the brand's footprint to 36 U.S. states, according to a press release. The Fargo store is already proving to be one of the strongest performing stores in the brand's network and Sioux Falls set records for its opening week sales.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO