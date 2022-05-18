ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fetterman Wins Democratic Senate Primary

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Governor John Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat...

wesb.com

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
The race to fill retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat has been dominated by a huge primary field — with particular attention on the GOP candidates. But on Sunday, the focus was on the Democrats as Fetterman announced he was recovering from a stroke. The 52-year-old said he went to the hospital on Friday after not feeling well and would remain there for a while for observation. He vowed to press forward despite the health setback, saying, “Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday.”
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman handily defeated Rep. Conor Lamb in the Democratic primary for the battleground state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, pitting the progressive against whichever right-wing candidate prevails in the deadlocked GOP contest between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.
When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."
