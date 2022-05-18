MSHSAA District Baseball

Danny Kay Snead passed away at the age of 65, at his home in De Soto, Kansas on May 13, 2022, surrounded by family. He leaves behind his wife, Sally of 42 years, their three children: Daughter Shawna (Chris) Van Draska, and Sons, Trevor (Amanda) Snead and Zachary Snead, his four grandchildren: Danielle and Kaitlyn Van Draska, Kenneth and Amelia Snead, his remaining siblings, Cathy Snead and Susie Jo (David) McCampbell, brothers-in-law Greg Lowe and Bret Lowe and mother-in-law Coy Lowe as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Patricia (Wilson) Snead and brother Davy Snead.

DE SOTO, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO