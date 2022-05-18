ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman City, MO

MSHSAA District Baseball

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilman City 6 King City 3 (game suspended in top of 6th) 5pm St Joseph Christian vs Platte Valley...

Job Fair Being Held Today in Albany

ALBANY, MO – The Missouri Department of Workforce Development and the Missouri Job Center in Maryville is hosting a job fair at MU Hundley-Whaley in Albany today until 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and employers are ready to hire on-site. Employers represented are:. KAK Industry. Johnson Controls, Inc. GHS...
ALBANY, MO
Pattonsburg Board Approves Softball Cooperative With Winston School District

Pattonsburg School Board members approved the summer projects that are planned for the year during a meeting held Monday night. Those projects will include the repair of elementary playground equipment, power washing the school’s Agriculture Building and Maintenance Barn, installing new cameras inside and outside the building, re-doing the elementary bathrooms, replacing the locker room air conditioners, and paying off the bus loan. The projects will be paid with ESSER III money.
PATTONSBURG, MO
Barbara Sue (Ruble) Castor

Barbara Sue (nee Ruble) Castor passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Laverna Village, Savannah, Missouri. She was born at Bethany Hospital November 12, 1938, to Ora Lee and Kate (Sweany) Ruble. Her mother passed away shortly after her birth. Sue was raised by her Aunt Nettie Sweany (“Grandma”) and her father. She grew up in the McFall and Pattonsburg areas, surrounded by a host of cousins who were one big family.
MAYSVILLE, MO
Christopher Bradley Woodward

Christopher Bradley Woodward, 58, Parkville, MO passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at a North Kansas City, MO hospice facility. He was born on November 29, 1963, in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Danny and Sandra (Hagan) Woodward. On January 24, 1994, he married Julia Lacy in Las Vegas, Nevada....
PARKVILLE, MO
Wilma Jean Miles

Wilma Jean (Miller) Miles, 89, of Lamar, MO, and formerly of Maitland, MO, passed from this life on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO. Wilma Jean was born in Watson, MO, on April 30, 1933. Her parents were Herbert William and Ruby Mae (Robinson) Miller. They preceded her in death.
LAMAR, MO
Danny Kay Snead

Danny Kay Snead passed away at the age of 65, at his home in De Soto, Kansas on May 13, 2022, surrounded by family. He leaves behind his wife, Sally of 42 years, their three children: Daughter Shawna (Chris) Van Draska, and Sons, Trevor (Amanda) Snead and Zachary Snead, his four grandchildren: Danielle and Kaitlyn Van Draska, Kenneth and Amelia Snead, his remaining siblings, Cathy Snead and Susie Jo (David) McCampbell, brothers-in-law Greg Lowe and Bret Lowe and mother-in-law Coy Lowe as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Patricia (Wilson) Snead and brother Davy Snead.
DE SOTO, KS
Norma Reaves

Norma Reaves, 82, Princeton, MO passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at a Princeton, MO nursing home. She was born on March 28, 1940, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Carl Wilbur and Belva Phae (Higdon) Day. On August 18, 1967, she married Ray Eugene Reaves. He preceded her in...
PRINCETON, MO
Boat Inspections Scheduled Saturday in Missouri

With Memorial Day weekend coming soon, May 21st through the 27th is designated as National Safe Boating Week. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will hold boat equipment inspections statewide this Saturday. Inspections will be held for the public in Troop H from 7 to 9 a.m. at Big Lake State Park Boat Ramp near Craig. Another inspection will be held in Troop A at Smithville Lake at the Camp Branch Marina Boat Ramp from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
Henrietta Fair

Celebration of life for 100-year-old Henrietta Fair of Savannah will be at First Baptist Church of Savannah on Thursday, May 26, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Andrew County Senior Center, or Andrew County Food Pantry, in care of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home 1010 Hwy 71 South Savannah, Mo. 64485.
SAVANNAH, MO
Daryl Gayle Hook

Daryl Gayle Hook, 94, of Kansas City, MO peacefully departed this life at home on May 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Kidwell Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post #2176 and/or Kidwell Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
BETHANY, MO
JoAnn Cooper

Graveside Services and Burial for 89-year-old JoAnn Cooper of Stanberry will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21 in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Memorials may be made to the Gentry County Library in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
STANBERRY, MO
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph resident is reported to have been arrested Thursday in Buchanan County. At 11:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 27-year-old Bahati Ezekiel on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit. He was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Missing Nodaway County Teen Located in Nebraska

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A 17-year old reported missing from Nodaway County has been located and returned home safe. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the female left her parent’s home without parental consent. An investigation led authorities to believe she was in Falls City, Nebraska with a 35-year old male. Deputies worked with Nebraska authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the 17-year old and return her home. A criminal investigation is now underway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Worth County School Approves Proposition Tigers For August Ballot

With a 7-0 vote, Worth County School Board members agreed to place Proposition Tigers on the August ballot. The action came at their meeting Tuesday night. Worth County ran Proposition Tigers on the April ballot and it failed narrowly. The measure achieved a majority vote, but fell short of the needed 4/7th majority. Proposition Tigers would renovate the agriculture education building, construct a community center/auxiliary gym, and provide financing for other needed improvements to the facilities.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
Western Missouri Correctional Center Employees Graduate from P.A.C.T. Training

CAMERON, MO – Six Department of Corrections employees from the region recently graduated from the Peer Action Care Team Training. The department’s peer support program known as P.A.C.T. is made up of staff at each worksite within the Department of Corrections or Probation and Parole region who are able to provide information, resources and confidential support to employees who experience personal or workplace stress or potentially traumatic events. P.A.C.T. members are not mental health professionals, but are peers with personal experience and specialized training.
CAMERON, MO
Widespread Areas of Power Outages Reported Overnight

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – Several hundred people were reported to have lost power for a couple hours Wednesday evening after a tractor hit a transmission line. Reports began coming in of widespread power outages around 8 pm. Trenton Municipal Utilities restored power to its customers around 10 p.m. and all power was restored to Evergy customers by 10:30 p.m.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Polo Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash

CAMERON, MO – A crash overnight on I-35 in Clinton County seriously injured a Polo man. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 55-year old Polo resident Steven Jordan and 27-year old St. Joseph resident Dakota Davis were both northbound. Davis began overtaking Jordan in the driving lane and struck the back of Jordan’s vehicle. Jordan travelled off the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle. Davis’ vehicle came to rest in the median.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Vehicle Recovered in Savannah Reservoir

SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to obey all traffic laws and avoid distractions while driving. Troopers with Troop H assisted overnight in a vehicle recovery at the Savannah Reservoir. No one was injured during the incident.
SAVANNAH, MO
Two Mississippi Residents Arrested in Harrison County Wednesday

Two Diberville, Mississippi residents were arrested in Harrison County Wednesday. Just before 2 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that they arrested 24-year-old Serena Bell and 25-year-old Joshua Walker both on accusatory charges of possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for marijauna, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
Kansas City Man Dies in Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash in Clay County

Troopers report a Kansas City man died in a Tuesday evening crash in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 5:28 Tuesday night on U.S. 169 north of DD Highway, as a motorcycle, driven by 21-year-old Kansas City resident Samuel M. Reffett, headed northbound. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

