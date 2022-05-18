Khloe Kardashian Rocks Bright Blue, Off The Shoulder Mini Dress At Disney Upfront: Photos

Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian, 37, made heads turn on May 17! The Kardashians star showed up to the Disney Hulu Upfront event in the Big Apple in a tight turquoise off-the-shoulder mini dress and strappy nude heels. She added sunglasses to her look and accessorized with silver hoop earrings as she had her long blonde tresses down and parted in the middle.

Khloe Kardashian showing off her epic blue dress. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The beauty attended the event, which showcases the company’s entire list of network, cable, and streaming content, with her mom Kris Jenner, who also wore a flattering outfit. It included a black pantsuit and black heels. She also accessorized with silver hoop earrings and flaunted her well known short hairstyle as she walked beside Khloe and smiled to photographers.

Another look at Khloe Kardashian’s dress at the Disney event. (Rick Davis/SplashNews)

In addition to Khloe and Kris, other celebrities spotted having fun at the event include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Claire Danes. They were also dressed to impress, especially Dwayne, who rocked a striped burgundy vest over a button-down top and pants. He also carried a matching striped blazer that he wore at one point.

Before Khloe’s latest outing with Kris, she made headlines for posting sexy photos of herself posing in a silver sparkle bikini from her clothing brand, Good American. She was standing in a mirror while barefoot in one and laying down on the floor in two others. “Silver Sparkle Swim” she captioned one post while captioning the other with, “Good Morning.”

When Khloe’s not wowing on her own, she’s sharing adorable moments with her four-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The duo cuddled in bed as they wore black outfits and engaged in a cute question and answer session, in a video Khloe posted on May 11. “I love our little talks,” the doting mom captioned the clip.