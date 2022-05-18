ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Bright Blue, Off The Shoulder Mini Dress At Disney Upfront: Photos

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFpaB_0fhfnqf500
Image Credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian, 37, made heads turn on May 17! The Kardashians star showed up to the Disney Hulu Upfront event in the Big Apple in a tight turquoise off-the-shoulder mini dress and strappy nude heels. She added sunglasses to her look and accessorized with silver hoop earrings as she had her long blonde tresses down and parted in the middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STBoH_0fhfnqf500
Khloe Kardashian showing off her epic blue dress. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The beauty attended the event, which showcases the company’s entire list of network, cable, and streaming content, with her mom Kris Jenner, who also wore a flattering outfit. It included a black pantsuit and black heels. She also accessorized with silver hoop earrings and flaunted her well known short hairstyle as she walked beside Khloe and smiled to photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S04uJ_0fhfnqf500
Another look at Khloe Kardashian’s dress at the Disney event. (Rick Davis/SplashNews)

In addition to Khloe and Kris, other celebrities spotted having fun at the event include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Claire Danes. They were also dressed to impress, especially Dwayne, who rocked a striped burgundy vest over a button-down top and pants. He also carried a matching striped blazer that he wore at one point.

Before Khloe’s latest outing with Kris, she made headlines for posting sexy photos of herself posing in a silver sparkle bikini from her clothing brand, Good American. She was standing in a mirror while barefoot in one and laying down on the floor in two others. “Silver Sparkle Swim” she captioned one post while captioning the other with, “Good Morning.”

When Khloe’s not wowing on her own, she’s sharing adorable moments with her four-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The duo cuddled in bed as they wore black outfits and engaged in a cute question and answer session, in a video Khloe posted on May 11. “I love our little talks,” the doting mom captioned the clip.

Comments / 4

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Danes
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#Bright Blue#Disney Hulu Upfront#The Big Apple#Good American
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Snuggle On Billboard Music Awards Carpet Before He Performs: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 24, didn’t miss the Billboard Music Awards! The makeup mogul was on hand to support Travis Scott, 31, who is set to perform at the show on Sunday, May 15. Kylie stunned for the rare red carpet appearance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in a tight blue and gray dress with long sleeves by her go-to designer Balmain. The fitted number appeared to feature a graphic image of a body to create the optical illusion that it was sheer.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Revealed She Broke Her Engagement Ring From Travis—She Was ‘Hysterically Crying’

Click here to read the full article. An expensive accident! Kourtney Kardashian broke her engagement ring not long after her iconic proposal with Travis Barker. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she did something so regretful with her first engagement ring. When Kris Jenner didn’t notice a ring on her daughter’s finger, she questioned why she wasn’t wearing it shortly after her proposal. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way,” Kourtney responded. “I’m sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy