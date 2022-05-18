ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband of slain KU athlete said God told him to kill her, police say

By Sherae Honeycutt
KSNT News
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A former University of Kansas athlete is dead and her husband is charged in her murder. He allegedly told police God told him to kill her.

Regan Gibbs-Marek, 25, died in their apartment complex along West 6th Street in Lawrence. She was a soccer goalie for KU, and last played in 2019. She and, Chad Marek, 26, got married last fall.

In a Gofundme for Regan Gibbs her cousin says she was a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus. She was planning to go back to school to become a physician’s assistant and use her skills on mission trips.

“I think it’s way way too young to end a life,” neighbor, Joyce Corwin said.

“I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through right now,” Lawrence Police Chief, Rich Lockhart said.

Lawrence police said Regan Gibbs died Monday evening. The former KU soccer player was found dead in her Lawrence apartment she shared with her husband. Lockhart said Marek was the one who called 911.

“He called police and said he had killed his wife. Did he say possibly why he may have done that?” FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt asked.

“He told us that God told him to do it,” Lockhart said.

“Did he expand on that at all?” Honeycutt asked.

“There is a lot more that I don’t have with me right now,” Lockhart said.

Court records show Marek and Gibbs were married last November. Police said when they arrived at the couple’s apartment Marek’s mental health was an issue.

“There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn’t mentally stable. We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues,” Lockhart said.

It’s unclear how she died. Police said based on her condition they weren’t able to tell and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The department is investigating domestic violence as a factor in this case. The department couldn’t say if they had been to their apartment on calls before, but say Marek wasn’t on their radar.

“The message to the family is we’re very sorry for their loss. This is obviously a very tragic thing for them,” Lockhart said.

Corwin said she didn’t know Gibbs, but said she will always remember her.

“What hope do you have for her family?” Honeycutt asked.

“That they can find peace. Which is going to be very hard to do. I wish them peace and I send my prayers to them,” Corwin said.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” KU Soccer Head Coach Mark Francis said in a statement. “She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

“We are devastated to hear about the loss of former KU student-athlete Regan Gibbs. Our KU family sends our love, support and prayers to Regan’s family, friends and former teammates as we all mourn her loss,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said.

The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney, Suzanne Valdez, said Marek will be back in court on May 24. He is being held on a $1 million cash or surety bond.

Valdez and Deputy District Attorney Josh Seiden will prosecute the case together. They say Marek is innocent until proven guilty.

If you would like to help the Gibbs family they set up a Gofundme to help with the athlete’s funeral.

KSNT News

Arrest made in Highway 150 shooting

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Milford, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on Highway 150 in Chase County last Friday. 38-year-old Eric McClure was arrested on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. by Emporia police officers after being released from a hospital in Emporia. McClure was arrested on suspicion of […]
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Arson early Thursday afternoon damages vacant west Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arson damaged a vacant house early Thursday afternoon in west Topeka. The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. at a house at 735 S.W. Wayne. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear portion of the single-story house. Firefighters made a quick...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

