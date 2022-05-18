Bucs Remain Inside Top Five at NCAA Regional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (May 17, 2022) – Tuesday’s second round of the Columbus Regional proved to be a more difficult task for ETSU Men’s Golf as the Buccaneers finished the day at 6-over-par (290), four strokes higher than yesterday’s 286 (+2). The Bucs slipped from second to fifth on the team leaderboard, two strokes clear of both Arkansas and San Francisco. Only the top five teams advance out of the regional, setting up for a tight finish in Wednesday’s final round.

The low round of the day for ETSU belonged to Remi Chartier (Montreal, Canada) . The reigning Southern Conference medalist had to shake off a sluggish start after posting three bogeys in the first four holes. Chartier posted a birdie on the par-4 9 th hole to take the turn on a positive note. The Canada product used that momentum to card a flawless back nine with three birdies and six pars. Chartier played his final 14 holes at 4-under-par, finishing the second round with a 70 (-1) to jump into a tie for 10 th overall.

ETSU’s SoCon All-Freshman honoree Algot Kleen (Fiskebackskil, Sweden) finished the day with a 1-over-par (72), sitting in a tie for 26 th overall. Kleen was hot out of the gate with a birdie on the third hole, followed by an eagle on the par-5 4 th . Kleen’s eagle on No. 4 was his ninth eagle of the season, officially tying Adrian Meronk for the most eagles in a single season in program history. After jumping out to a 3-under-par start, Kleen dropped four strokes in his final 14 holes to conclude his second round with a 72 (+1).

Both Archie Davies (Carlisle, England) and Mats Ege (Kristiansand, Norway) finished the day at 3-over-par (74) to round out the countable scores. Davies carded just one birdie in his second round, falling to a tie for 14 th with a tournament score of 1-over-par. Ege posted three birdies, but his four bogeys and one double-bogey cost him on the individual leaderboard. The Norwegian golfer is now tied for 31 st overall with a score of 4-over-par for the event.

