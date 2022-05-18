ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Voters Handily Approve $244M School Budget in White Plains

By Rick Pezzullo
theexaminernews.com
 2 days ago

Voters in the White Plains School District overwhelmingly approved a $244.8 million budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 school year. According to unofficial results, the budget, which carried no tax increase for property owners, passed 1,015 to 109. “Not only does the budget continue to...

www.theexaminernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Budgets Approved in Northern Westchester School Districts

Voters in six northern Westchester school districts handily approved budgets Tuesday for the 2022-23 school calendar. Most incumbents running were reelected, other than in the Hendrick Hudson School District. Yorktown. A $108 million budget was approved 1,677-578. In the six-candidate race for three seats, incumbent trustees Lisa Rolle, Cheryl Reynolds...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bedford School Voters Pass $62M Bonds; District Budgets Approved

Bedford School District voters gave their approval Tuesday night to more than $62 million in borrowing for major infrastructure repairs, new learning spaces at the district’s secondary schools and improved athletic facilities. The two propositions as well as the district’s $148 million 2022-23 budget all passed by margins of...
BEDFORD, NY
theexaminernews.com

School Budgets in Mahopac and Garrison Rejected by Voters

Voters in two Putnam County school districts rejected budgets for the 2022-23 school years Tuesday. In Mahopac, the $133 million spending plan failed to pass the muster by eight votes, 1,225-1217. Residents did approve a $1.16 million proposition to buy several buses and vans, 1,331-1,102. Prior to the vote, Mahopac...
MAHOPAC, NY
HuntingtonNow

School Budgets Pass; Most Incumbents Returned to Office

Voters approved school budgets, often by wide margins, and incumbent Board of Education trustees did well in voting Tuesday. One exception was Cold Spring Harbor, which ousted its school board president. South Huntington re-elected board president Nick Ciappetta and elected newcomer William Biangasso, both to three-year terms, with 916 and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
White Plains, NY
White Plains, NY
Government
White Plains, NY
Education
Westchester County, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Elections
Westchester County, NY
Education
TBR News Media

School budget votes and board of ed results for 2022

Yes – 2,392. Proposition 2 to decrease transportation limits in grades 3 through 5 from ½ mile to a ¼ mile, passed. Robert DeStefano and Francisca Alabau-Blatter both elected for three-year terms. Cold Spring Harbor Central School District. $73,420,423 budget passed. Yes – 817. No –...
SMITHTOWN, NY
News 12

Flooding in Mamaroneck to finally be addressed

The Army Corps of Engineers is finally taking the next steps to protect people and businesses in Mamaroneck from future flooding. The work comes more than 15 years after calls for help began. The 100% federally-funded work will raise bridges, fix retaining walls and build overflow culverts around the flood-prone...
MAMARONECK, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fox Lane Middle School Teacher Placed on Administrative Leave

A Fox Lane Middle School teacher was removed from the school last Thursday after the Bedford Central School District became “aware of concerns” about the individual. District officials immediately began an investigation and the Bedford Police Department is also looking into the matter, although there were no details provided to the public.
BEDFORD, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Renews Contentious Gas Leaf Blower Ban Discussion

Pleasantville residents and several landscaping company owners filled the Village Hall meeting room last week to debate a proposed spring-to-early fall ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, the latest municipality to consider such a measure. The May 9 public hearing on whether to impose the seasonal prohibition, which would extend from...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Norris
theexaminernews.com

North Castle, Summit Club Appear Ready to Sign Water Agreement

A solution to provide water to 73 proposed condominiums in Armonk may be near after a plan was discussed last week to create separate water subdistricts that should protect the supplies of neighboring homeowners. Summit Club Partners and the town are close to an agreement that would see the developer...
NORTH CASTLE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Former TV Reporter Says, “It’s Time for Change in Mamaroneck”

Democratic candidates for village board, L-R, Manny Rawlings, Leilani Yizar-Reid, Lou Young. Two democrats slates face off for village board June 28. This reporter’s interest in the politics of the Village of Mamaroneck began when Village Administrator Jerry Barberio filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC and the NYS Human Rights Commission in February. Barberio accuses Village Trustee Dan Natchez of inappropriate behavior, including threatening Barberio by saying, “I have the votes (on the Village Board) to fire you.”
MAMARONECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Local News#The Board Of Education#Capital Bond#Capital Reserve Fund#Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com

COVID Cases Trending Higher; Latimer Urges for Precautions

COVID-19 infection rates and active cases are accelerating locally and statewide as most of New York, including the lower Hudson Valley, appears to be in the midst of another wave. With statewide rates reaching 10 percent on Sunday and all seven counties in the Mid-Hudson region at that level or...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
dc.edu

Dominican College is Now Dominican University New York

Dominican College has been elevated to the status of a university, becoming the first university in Rockland County. Dominican College President Sr. Mary Eileen O’Brien, O.P., Ph.D., announced today that New York State Board of Regents has granted Dominican College university status and approved the name change to Dominican University New York.
ORANGEBURG, NY
The Leader Newspaper

Huntington to Repeal ‘Glam Camping’ Law

The Huntington Town Board voted on May 10th to schedule a June public hearing to end permission for day campgrounds to offer overnight 'glamping.'. Glamping is a term invented by certain campgrounds to describe “motel-like” tent accommodations, with semi-permanent, standing-room fixed tents, real beds, kitchens, hot and cold water, electricity, showers - and all of the amenities of an open-air hotel. The term is a contraction of the words “glamorous” and “camping.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News 12

Pearl River students accused of making racist taunts again

For the second time in several months, a racist incident has occurred between the same two Hudson Valley schools. Once again Pearl River students are accused of racist behavior towards Nyack students during an athletic event, this time it happened during a recent track meet. While not detailing exactly what...
PEARL RIVER, NY
untappedcities.com

Go Inside the Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers

When we first entered the Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers, NY in 2012, it was an arresting, abandoned, post-apocalyptic scene. Just a year later, interior demolition had begun after the Goren Group purchased the long-shuttered power station, along with the Alder Manor, which has become a popular film locations venue where Mr. Robot, Inventing Anna, and other productions have been filmed. Now, after a multi-year approval process, the Glenwood Power Plant will get a new life as “The Plant.” It will be, according to the developers, “A global home for climate solutions” with a “mission to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time by powering a more human, and just future through development, innovation, art, community and jobs.”
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy