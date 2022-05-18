Voters Handily Approve $244M School Budget in White Plains

When we first entered the Glenwood Power Plant in Yonkers, NY in 2012, it was an arresting, abandoned, post-apocalyptic scene. Just a year later, interior demolition had begun after the Goren Group purchased the long-shuttered power station, along with the Alder Manor, which has become a popular film locations venue where Mr. Robot, Inventing Anna, and other productions have been filmed. Now, after a multi-year approval process, the Glenwood Power Plant will get a new life as “The Plant.” It will be, according to the developers, “A global home for climate solutions” with a “mission to address the most pressing environmental challenges of our time by powering a more human, and just future through development, innovation, art, community and jobs.”

