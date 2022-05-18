ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of missing pregnant woman found; police say she was murdered

By Vicksburg Post Staff
 2 days ago
The body of a missing Mississippi pregnant woman was identified, police said this week as they announced the death would be investigated as a homicide.

According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers were contacted on March 14 by a citizen regarding the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area located on Patton Street in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department Investigators with the collection, preservation and identification of the remains.

As of VPD’s announcement on Monday, the human remains have been identified and confirmed as being those of Mijor Kay Anderson.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the discovery, the matter is being investigated as a homicide. Vicksburg Police have identified persons of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

My heart goes out to the family. I’m glad we brought some closure to the family, as they made a report last year,” Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said. “I’m glad that we found her but terribly sad that it happened that way. I think it will bring her family more closure when we put the person responsible for this behind bars.”

The Vicksburg Police Department first reported Anderson as missing on Jan. 20, 2022. However, she had reportedly not been seen since Oct. 31.

No additional information can be released at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department at (601) 636-2511 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-355-8477 (800-355-TIPS).

Comments / 16

Marie
1d ago

I hope and pray the police will solve the case whoever did that to her and unborn child should be 🔥 alive my ❤goes out to her family.

Reply
9
lovegod2171
17h ago

Seem like a lot of people have completely grown cold when it comes to loving one another

Reply
5
Anita Million
1d ago

Vicksburg, y’all acting a little to much like Jackson and I’m gonna need y’all to calm down!

Reply
4
