How will approval ratings affect the midterm elections?

Despite outcry from their elected officials in recent days, nearly half of Republican voters believe that the United States should provide baby formula to non-citizens at the country’s southern border. Republican lawmakers and right wing pundits have lashed out at President Joe Biden this week for continuing to provide formula to babies coming to the country with their families amid a nationwide shortage, with several conservative leaders referencing the alleged prioritization of “illegal babies” and “illegal mothers.” GOP voters, however, are not exactly rallying around the nativist attacks on migrant mothers and their babies. A new poll from YouGov conducted...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO