ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. Deputies say Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, have both been reported missing from Elkview. The KCSO says both girls live in the Cooper’s Creek area. According to the KCSO, the teens were last seen […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO