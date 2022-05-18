ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

With Nation Facing Baby Formula Crisis, Ernst, Feenstra Demand Answers from Biden, Regulators Who Shut Down American Plant

By AJ Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation faces a dire crisis following the closure of one of the country’s largest producers of baby formula, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) are demanding answers and a full briefing from the administration on the action they are taking to ensure such a disaster...

Comments / 0

