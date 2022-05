The city of O’Fallon will request the release of amended FY 2019 and FY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on June 1, following a two-week period during which the public will have the opportunity to comment on the slated use of the funds.

O'FALLON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO