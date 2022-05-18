ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols receive a commitment from the New York Gatorade Player of the year

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejk9B_0fhfm1HG00

Knoxville, TN — The New York Gatorade player of the year Tobe Awaka, a 6-foot-8 power forward from the Bronx, New York, has committed to Tennessee basketball.
Awaka averaged 19.2 points and 13.9 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game last season at Cardinal Hayes High, and he played in the same AAU program as UT point guard Zakai Zeigler.
Aikawa who had offers from Maryland, Pittsburgh, St. Johns, and others could choose to reclassify to join them in the 2022 class.
Tennessee has immediate numbers needed in the frontcourt, but Awaka could be the answer, as they wait for the final decision on reclassification.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Pass Rusher Announces Tennessee Visit Plans

Five-star Chandavian Bradley plans to visit Tennessee next week, the talented pass rusher announced on Twitter Wednesday night. Tennessee offered Bradley in February and have made him a priority sense. The May visit will be Bradley’s first ever to Knoxville and is a major step forward in Tennessee’s recruitment of the five-star.
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football in trouble if SEC follows new Pac-12 title format

What’s the point of divisions if you’re just going to have the two teams with the best record play for the conference championship? That’s a question for the Pac-12 to answer, but as the SEC gets set to realign, Tennessee football had better pray that won’t be its league’s new format.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

COLLEGE CHECK UP: Ashley Evans earns 2nd team all-conference

Former Coffee County Lady Raider Ashley Evans earned big honors for the Cumberland Phoenix at the conclusion of her softball season. Evans was named to the All-Mid-South Conference Second Team. Evans had a breakout year this season for Cumberland leading the team in batting average (.384), hits (53), runs scored...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
rockytopinsider.com

Wins and Losses From Tennessee Recruiting | RTI Press Pass Podcast

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as hosts Ric Butler and Ryan Schumpert are bringing you all the latest news in Tennessee Athletics just a few days before the start of the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. Listen as the guys discuss the latest...
HOOVER, AL
MLB

Tennessee retakes top spot in Hall of Fame Power Poll

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a one-week hiatus, the Tennessee Volunteers are back on top of the college baseball scene. Fresh off a series win against Georgia, the Volunteers earned all five first-place votes to regain the No. 1 spot in the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Power Poll, leapfrogging Oregon State. It is the fifth time in the last six weeks Tennessee has garnered the No. 1 ranking.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

HERO Sports picks Bucs 5th in FCS preseason poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a record-setting season in 2021, HERO Sports placed ETSU football in its preseason Top 25 poll on Wednesday. The publication has them ranked fifth, behind Montana, Montana State, South Dakota State and defending national champion North Dakota State, respectively. All four teams made at least the FCS quarterfinals last […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gatorade#Aau#Ut Point
wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 6′8″ forward Tobe Awaka

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Less than two days after visiting campus, 2023 power forward prospect Tobe Awaka announced his commitment to Tennessee. The New York native’s commitment comes on the heels of 5-star small forward Julian Phillips’ official signing with the Big Orange. “I felt like I really...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee basketball target Cade Phillips is announcing his college commitment on May 26 at 1 p.m. ET, the four-star announced on his Twitter Tuesday. The Alabama power forward just finished his junior year of high school at Jacksonville High School and still has one more prep season before enrolling at the college of his choice ahead of the 2023-24 season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Liberty Bell baseball team departs for state tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Liberty Bell Middle School sent its baseball team to the program’s first state tournament Thursday morning. This season, the Patriots have enjoyed a 24-2 record. Liberty Bell held a sendoff complete with photo opportunities for the young baseball players. “This year, we were fortunate to be one of the last […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WJHL

ETSU men’s basketball lands D-II transfer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After losing freshman guard Mohab Yasser last week, Desmond Oliver landed his fourth transfer of the offseason in Justice Smith. The six-foot-six guard earned Rookie of the Year honors in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Association at Mansfield University last season. The redshirt freshman from Lyons, New York averaged 20.6 points […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Brady signs to play football for University of the Cumberlands

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – All-Region selection football player Zac Brady made it official on Tuesday. The Cougar signed to become a Patriot as he transitions from Campbell High to the University of the Cumberlands. Though Brady had other offers, a couple of schools in Wisconsin and Maryville College, he...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

The Island in Pigeon Forge to host almost 40 UT football players for autograph session

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Island in Pigeon Forge is going orange and white next month to welcome the Legends of Tennessee Football for an exclusive autograph session. The event, scheduled for June 11, will feature 39 current and former UT football players. Those interested can bring up to two items to be signed, Island representatives said. There will also be special “Rocky Top” and “I’m a Vol for Life Y’all” performances on the Island show fountain.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Craven Wings adds an Ace to their impressive roster

CHOTO, Tenn. (WATE) – Craven Wings already had a stacked team with University of Tennessee tight-end Jacob Warren on the squad. But with the addition of UT baseball ace and fastest pitch record holder Ben Joyce, its going to be an exciting season. When it comes to heat, no...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Local schools earn regional championships on the diamond

(WJHL) – A Wednesday loss did not seal any team’s fate, but wins ensured home games in the sectional round on Friday night for a host of high school baseball and softball teams in Northeast Tennessee. In their seventh meeting of the season, Tennessee High smashed three quick home runs to put the game out […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy