How will approval ratings affect the midterm elections?

President Biden's approval rating remains underwater and more than 80% of registered voters say the U.S. is on the wrong track, according to a Thursday poll from Monmouth University. The Thursday poll found that Biden's approval rating is sitting at 38%, with 57% disapproval. Those numbers are down from March...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports survived a change in administration, but the trade-war-era levies may not survive record inflation. “We’re certainly looking at where we see costs being raised and,...
Despite outcry from their elected officials in recent days, nearly half of Republican voters believe that the United States should provide baby formula to non-citizens at the country’s southern border. Republican lawmakers and right wing pundits have lashed out at President Joe Biden this week for continuing to provide formula to babies coming to the country with their families amid a nationwide shortage, with several conservative leaders referencing the alleged prioritization of “illegal babies” and “illegal mothers.” GOP voters, however, are not exactly rallying around the nativist attacks on migrant mothers and their babies. A new poll from YouGov conducted...
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
If the Republicans take back the U.S. House of Representatives this year, they will be able to overturn a future presidential election, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned. "If we lose the House, this is no joke," Ocasio-Cortez said at a town hall meeting Wednesday. "January 6 was a trial run,...
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022.
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp leads former Sen. David Perdue by a 32-point margin in the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary race, tripling his advantage from March, according to a new Fox News Poll of Georgia Republican primary voters released Wednesday. Sixty percent of Republican voters prefer Kemp, while 28% go for...
The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year. Why it matters: For the first year of President Biden's term, it was...
President Joe Biden's declaration that Democrats will pick up two Senate seats this year has been amplified by party officials in recent days, with some suggesting that the number of seats gained could be even higher.
Pennsylvania's hotly contested U.S. Senate Republican primary between TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick was still undecided on Wednesday, after a technical error delayed the counting of thousands of ballots. Oz, whose candidacy was propelled by a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump,...
