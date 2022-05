The Mitchell High School business education department would like recognize (pictured left to right) Connor Warren, Brinkley Hodshon, Reuben Rathbone, Jaden Barnett, Chanlee Gentry & Ivy Young for earning the QuickBooks Desktop Certified User credential as a component of their Accounting II Honors course for Spring 2022. The Intuit QuickBooks Certified User exam allows students to validate their knowledge of Intuit QuickBooks and show proficiency in computing skills. Additionally, to ensure students have the qualifications that meet the bookkeeping industry’s standards. These students worked very hard to polish their skills and pass this exam. If you see them please congratulate them on this remarkable achievement! We are VERY proud of each of them!

MITCHELL COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO