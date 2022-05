Everything I know about wildfires I could write in a 750-word column, so I thought I might as well do it since we should all be thinking more about this. The Coal Seam Fire in June of 2002 west of Glenwood Springs left an indelible impression. I think of it every time I pass through the canyon there. Thankfully it did not take lives like the Storm King Mountain Fire did eight years earlier in the same area. Fourteen firefighters tragically lost their lives battling that blaze formally known as the South Canyon Fire.

