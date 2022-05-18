Sharon Kay Pendegayosh

September 18, 1942 ~ May 14, 2022 (age 79) Sandra K. Buckanaga, 79, Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth. Sandy always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Sandra Kaye Buckanaga was born September 18, 1942 in White Earth, MN to Harold and Christine (Clark) Gordon. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carmen Buckanage of Grand Rapids, MN, Kim and Krissy Buckanaga both of Duluth, a brother, Harold "Butch" Gordon of Naytahwausch, MN, 2 sisters: Judy (Rod) Green of Thief River Falls, MN and Lois Asher of Mahnomen, MN, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

