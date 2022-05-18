Teen armed with handgun robs pizza delivery driver in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A pizza delivery driver was robbed of cash Monday night in the Firestone Park neighborhood by a teen male armed with a handgun, police say. The driver...www.cleveland.com
AKRON, Ohio — A pizza delivery driver was robbed of cash Monday night in the Firestone Park neighborhood by a teen male armed with a handgun, police say. The driver...www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 7