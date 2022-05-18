ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen armed with handgun robs pizza delivery driver in Akron

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
AKRON, Ohio — A pizza delivery driver was robbed of cash Monday night in the Firestone Park neighborhood by a teen male armed with a handgun, police say. The driver...

