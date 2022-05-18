ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Justice Jean Robinson-Begay

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that Jeanette Robinson and Justin Begay of Duluth, Minnesota, announce the...



redlakenationnews.com

Sandra K Buckanaga

September 18, 1942 ~ May 14, 2022 (age 79) Sandra K. Buckanaga, 79, Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth. Sandy always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Sandra Kaye Buckanaga was born September 18, 1942 in White Earth, MN to Harold and Christine (Clark) Gordon. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carmen Buckanage of Grand Rapids, MN, Kim and Krissy Buckanaga both of Duluth, a brother, Harold "Butch" Gordon of Naytahwausch, MN, 2 sisters: Judy (Rod) Green of Thief River Falls, MN and Lois Asher of Mahnomen, MN, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
DULUTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

EPA announces $4.5 million in grants for five Minnesota communities

DULUTH - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced five brownfields grants to Minnesota communities on Wednesday - $4.5 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law that will go toward cleaning up areas of blight and contamination. Recipients include the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Paul Port Authority, Red Lake Band...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Sharon Kay Pendegayosh

Waasekamigookwe, Sharon Pendegayosh age 51 of Crystal, MN formerly of Onamia, MN passed away on May 15, 2022. A visitation will begin at 8 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mille lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
ONAMIA, MN

