Seattle, WA

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two hits, stolen base in loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. Rodriguez singled and stole...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench versus Padres

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Alec Bohm is moving to third base in place of Camargo while Roman Quinn replaces Bohm in the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: On base four times in twin bill

Pollock went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Royals. The White Sox only managed 12 hits and four runs between the two contests, making Pollock's production that much more impressive. The veteran outfielder has had trouble finding a rhythm in Chicago but has begun to show signs of life at the plate, batting .296 (8-for-27) over his last eight games with two doubles, a homer, four runs and five RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Goes five innings in return

Giolito registered a no-decision during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Kansas City, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Giolito struggled early, surrendering a combined six baserunners in the first two innings and a solo home run in the third, but the damage only amounted to two runs, and he departed with the score tied. The 27-year-old was making his first start since May 10 due to a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list and the rust showed with Giolito tossing only 55 of 92 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety. He's yet to allow more than three runs in a game through six turns and will take a solid 2.84 ERA into a projected start against Boston early next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Slugs seventh homer

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cubs. Varsho took Marcus Stroman yard in the fourth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He's hit well for most of May, collecting three home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games. For the season, Varsho has maintained a .252/.324/.466 line across 148 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Reaches base four times

Estrada went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Rockies. Estrada is fighting for continued playing time due to the return of Tommy La Stella (Achilles), and he's made a strong case by turning in multi-hit efforts in each of his last three starts. That has been aided by the hitting environment at Coors Field, though Estrada was only one of two Giants hitters to record multiple knocks Wednesday. Estrada also tallied his sixth stolen base of the campaign, and he has yet to be caught. Overall, Estrada maintains a .271/.306/.383 line with 20 RBI and 24 runs scored across 144 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Matt Olson: On base three times in loss

Olson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Brewers. The first baseman has stumbled to a .203 batting average through 16 games in May (12-for-59), but Olson is still reaching base at a .338 clip thanks to a strong 16.9 percent walk rate, and eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases (six doubles and two homers). Expect more hits to start falling in for the 28-year-old as the weather continues to warm up.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

France HRs, Gonzales solid as Mariners top Jays, avoid sweep

TORONTO -- — Ty France hit a two-run homer, Marco Gonzales pitched six solid innings to snap a five-start winless streak and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Cal Raleigh and Abraham Toro each hit solo home runs...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Another three hits Wednesday

Frazier went 3-for-5 with two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Frazier's third multi-hit effort over the last four games pushed his average to its highest point since April 21. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Frazier boasts a .370/.442/.522 slash line over his last 12 games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA

