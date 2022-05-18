Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two hits, stolen base in loss

Giolito registered a no-decision during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Kansas City, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Giolito struggled early, surrendering a combined six baserunners in the first two innings and a solo home run in the third, but the damage only amounted to two runs, and he departed with the score tied. The 27-year-old was making his first start since May 10 due to a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list and the rust showed with Giolito tossing only 55 of 92 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety. He's yet to allow more than three runs in a game through six turns and will take a solid 2.84 ERA into a projected start against Boston early next week.

