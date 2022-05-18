ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Pops third home run

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Candelario hit his third home...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cron helps Rockies end 12-game skid vs Giants with 5-3 win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies stopped their 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants 5-3 on Wednesday. Logan Webb retired 16 straight batters in pursuit of becoming the major leagues' first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rockies bring home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

LINE: Giants -158, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants looking to end their three-game home skid. Colorado is 17-19 overall and 12-9 at home. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, the best team batting average in the NL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Jack Suwinski's homer propels Pirates past Cubs

EditorsNote: added wording in 7th graf for clarity. Jack Suwinski clubbed a tiebreaking homer in his hometown during the fifth inning, and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates generated enough offense to post a needed 3-2 victory over the surging Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Michael Chavis had three hits with an...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

HR-happy Dodgers surge past D-Backs, win doubleheader opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 to begin the first doubleheader ever played by these NL West rivals. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and Will Smith connected earlier. Betts had three hits and Freddie Freeman added a key RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ third straight win. Christian Walker hit an early two-run homer and Alek Thomas added a solo shot in the seventh for the Diamondbacks, who lost their fourth straight. The Dodgers fell behind by multiple runs for the seventh consecutive game before rallying.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Fire seven shutout frames

Singer (1-0) earned the win during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox after giving up four hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks over seven scoreless innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the contest. Singer served as the 27th man for the twin bill, so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Goes five innings in return

Giolito registered a no-decision during Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Kansas City, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Giolito struggled early, surrendering a combined six baserunners in the first two innings and a solo home run in the third, but the damage only amounted to two runs, and he departed with the score tied. The 27-year-old was making his first start since May 10 due to a brief stint on the COVID-19 injured list and the rust showed with Giolito tossing only 55 of 92 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety. He's yet to allow more than three runs in a game through six turns and will take a solid 2.84 ERA into a projected start against Boston early next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Swats ninth homer

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. The veteran third baseman brought St. Louis to within two runs with his shot to left field in the eighth inning, but New York poured on five runs in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach. Arenado has followed a nine-game homerless stretch with a pair of long balls in his past four games and is up to a team-high nine homers on the season. He continues to hit well in his 10th big-league campaign, slashing .306/.365/.597 across 148 plate appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Phoenix Sanders: Reinstated, sent down

Sanders (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Sanders was placed on the injured list with low back spasms in early May, but he's back to full health after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 1.35 ERA and 0.65 WHIP in 6.2 innings over four appearances in Durham this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Allen: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Orioles designated Allen for assignment Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Guardians on May 5, Allen's stint in Baltimore lasted just under two weeks before he was moved off the 40-man roster for another lefty reliever in Nick Vespi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. During his time with the Orioles, the 24-year-old made three appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. If he goes unclaimed off waivers this time around, Allen will stick in the Baltimore organization and report to Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Slugs seventh homer

Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cubs. Varsho took Marcus Stroman yard in the fourth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He's hit well for most of May, collecting three home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games. For the season, Varsho has maintained a .252/.324/.466 line across 148 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Heads back to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Bannon to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. With outfielder Austin Hays (hand) returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees and infielder Jorge Mateo (shoulder/chest) perhaps in line to start Wednesday, manager Brandon Hyde said getting an extra arm in the bullpen was a greater priority than keeping Bannon around as position-player depth. Reliever Logan Gillaspie was called up from Norfolk to replace Bannon, who appeared in four games and went 2-for-14 with five strikeouts during his brief time in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Reaches base four times

Estrada went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday against the Rockies. Estrada is fighting for continued playing time due to the return of Tommy La Stella (Achilles), and he's made a strong case by turning in multi-hit efforts in each of his last three starts. That has been aided by the hitting environment at Coors Field, though Estrada was only one of two Giants hitters to record multiple knocks Wednesday. Estrada also tallied his sixth stolen base of the campaign, and he has yet to be caught. Overall, Estrada maintains a .271/.306/.383 line with 20 RBI and 24 runs scored across 144 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

