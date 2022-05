CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare handed out baby formula Tuesday for parents who are unable to find formula for their children due to the nationwide shortage. In a tweet, StarMed said it would be distributing formula at its Tuckaseegee and Central locations. StarMed said it keeps formula on hand for various reasons and after checking inventory, it's able to give it to families in need.

