Alanna Cornes sees her classroom as an extension of her mission field. “I teach because I see education as a type of mission work — a way to serve others, and to help people find a way to develop and nurture their God-given talents to not only better themselves, but also enrich the communities in which they live, work, pray, vote and raise families,” she said. “We must teach our children not to squander those God-given gifts; they must discover what their purpose is in life, and then do what they were always meant to with those gifts.”

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO