VPD arrests man on cruelty to a child charge

The Valdosta Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a man in connection with a incident related to cruelty to a child.

According to a Valdosta Police Department Public Information release report, Jasion Greathouse, a 20-year-old Black male of Valdosta, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.

Both offenses are felonies. Law enforcement secured a warrant for arrest for Greathouse Tuesday.

The Valdosta Police Department says on the afternoon of May 2, its officers responded to a residence at the 1500 block of East Park Avenue.

A representative from the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services requested the assistance of the Valdosta Police Department.

The report notes that a representative of family and children services told VPD officers that it was investigating a possible case of cruelty to children incident.

The report adds the representative from the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services had been contacted by a Florida Department of Children and Families representative.

The representative from the Florida entity noted to the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services that a five-month-old was in a Jacksonville, Florida hospital with skull fractures.

The representative from the Florida Department of Children and Families added that the home residence of the five month old was at the East Park Avenue home in Valdosta.

VPD assisted the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services in an investigation.

According to the report, Greathouse allegedly told an employee with the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services that he was watching the baby and claimed the baby fell.

The report adds the baby was taken to a medical facility the next day following the fall, but the baby’s condition had not improved.

The report says the mother of the baby then took the child to a children’s specialist in Jacksonville because of the child’s worsening condition.

Medical personnel informed investigators that the injuries sustained by the child included multiple fractures throughout its body.

Medical personnel determined the injuries were not consistent with an accident.

"This is a great example of multiple agencies working together to ensure that this offender is held accountable for his actions. We continue to hope for this baby's recovery." said Valdosta Police Department chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement in the release.

The report notes the child remains in the hospital in Jacksonville receiving treatment.