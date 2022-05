It’s hard to miss the pavilion on Green Pastures Farm along Franklin Road in Brentwood, and soon, there will be a new piece of art there to honor the family’s heritage. “Farmer Luther,” an artistic metal sculpture, will stand 20 feet tall when finished. It will depict James Luther Turner, who, with just a third-grade education, took charge of the family farm after his father’s untimely death and went into business with his son, Cal Turner Sr., to form J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale. Later, this company became known as it is today: Dollar General Corp.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO