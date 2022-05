The results of the NBA Draft Lottery are in! With the completion of the league's annual ping-pong ball extravaganza on Tuesday night, we now have a clear picture of the entire 2022 NBA Draft order. By virtue of winning the lottery, the Orlando Magic will be the first team on the clock in next month's draft. This marked the fourth time in the history of the lottery that the Magic won the rights to the No. 1 overall pick.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO