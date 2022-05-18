ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Austin scores career-high 20 as Mystics beat Wings 84-68

By Associated Press
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shakira Austin, the No. 3 overall pick in last month's draft, scored 12 of her career-high 20 points in the second half as the Washington Mystics pulled away for a 84-68 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5 Austin made 9...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, DC
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Basketball
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Mavericks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic face off in Game 1 of WCF

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Western Conference finals for the sixth time in eight seasons after dispatching the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round. They face off against the Dallas Mavericks and arguably the best player remaining in the playoffs in Luka Doncic after they stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to advance. They tip off Game 1 Wednesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors extend their lead with a big third quarter and go into the final period up 88-69.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Allisha Gray
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Isabelle Harrison
The Spun

Terry Stotts Will Reportedly Interview For NBA Job This Week

Terry Stotts could return to the sideline with a new NBA head-coaching job. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Stotts will interview for the Charlotte Hornets' open position this week. Stotts has nearly three decades of coaching experience dating back to his first assistant job with the...
NBA
Yardbarker

May 19, 1994: Reggie Miller Torches Hawks in Playoffs

My daily routine always includes two things - playing Wordle and checking Basketball-Reference's 'On This Day' feature. Given the Atlanta Hawks history, they have some claim to fame on any given day. Unfortunately, in the spring, it's almost always playoff losses. Exactly 28 years ago today, the Indiana Pacers defeated...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Wings#The Mystics#Nba#Basketball#Ap#The Washington Mystics#Cloud
CBS DFW

Dallas spreads its 'Wings' on and off the court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The WNBA's Dallas Wings are entering their seventh season in North Texas.They have no problem admitting they are drawing inspiration from the Dallas Mavs magical playoff run. The Wings not only believe this could be the year of their first WNBA title, but that they have a major role to play in the community. For every three pointer Arike Ogunbawale hits this season, $800 will go toward helping provide solar lights for courts in the city that need them. It's a collaboration with Red Bull. Additionally, the team is hoping one of their fellow WNBA players, former Baylor National Champion Brittney Griner, comes home safely. She's been held in a Russian prison since February. Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson once coached Griner on Team USA. Wings Forward Isabelle Harrison played with Griner on Phoenix in 2016. Together, like the rest of us, they are wishing Brittany Griner a safe return. The Dallas Wings, like the other 11 WNBA teams, have Griner's initials and number 42 on their home court - UTA's College Park Center - as a tribute to her battle to get back to the United States.  
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy