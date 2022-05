OMAHA, Neb. — In a rematch of the 2021 State Championship game, Omaha Skutt Catholic once again got the best of Lexington, 2-1, on Tuesday. "This is what our boys wanted to get back to," said Lexington head coach Joel Lemus. "This is the game we wanted to get back to, the opponent we wanted to see... not the result we wanted."

