SPOKANE, Wash. — Renovation of the Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge is set to begin later this month. The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department says the bridge, located on the Centennial Trail near Gonzaga University, is in critical need of repairs or even risks closure. Some of the repairs that will take place include replacing the decking from wood to concrete, replacing the overlooks with accessible ADA platforms, installing a new lighting system and more.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO