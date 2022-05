JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is in custody after an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday night in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting just before midnight to a home on the 100 block of Hartford Court, which is off of Old Highway 141 south of Fenton. A man was found lying in front of the home with a gunshot wound. Deputies began first aid and he was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

FENTON, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO