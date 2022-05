When Rikki Kelly launched Ego Tequila in Dallas, Texas, this year, she became part of a select group of Black- and women-owned brands in the growing spirits industry in the United States. Hers is the first Black woman-founded tequila in Texas and only the third in the country. And she has set out to make her mark in a competitive landscape that has for long been the domain of older, white, male leadership.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO