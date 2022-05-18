ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star City, WV

Star City welcomes its first female police chief

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Star City welcomed its first female police chief, Jessica Colebank. Colebank was sworn in to...

www.wdtv.com



City
Granville, WV
City
Star City, WV
WDTV

Vienna woman faces murder charges in connection to Covert Street shooting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Dezaray Lynn Roberts of Vienna is facing murder charges following a shooting that occurred May 17 on the 1500 block of Covert Street. Roberts was arrested on May 18 for allegedly arranging a drug transaction with the victim Terrance Mills...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday. Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the motorcycle,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
#Police#Speed Limits
WDTV

Man accused of trying to take officer’s gun during fight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man is accused of trying to take an officer’s gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon. Officers were performing an undercover operation in Weston when they saw a man, later identified as Eric Groves, 39, and a woman arguing and walking toward Robert L. Bland Middle School, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man accused of throwing hedge shears at another man

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Lewis County after officers said he fired shots and threw a large pair of hedge trimming shears at a man. Officers were dispatched to a home in Horner for a shots fired call on Friday, April 15 and spoke to several witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

15-year-old arrested in Washington County grandma's death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week.  Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTV

Suspect in Route 50 pursuit identified

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released regarding a pursuit on Route 50 that authorities say put dozens of civilian lives in danger. Court documents show 38-year-old Daniel Wayne Mackey, of Parkersburg, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and attempted murder. Authorities say Mackey led officers from...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Agencies responding to incident on Ohio 339

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Ohio Department of Transportation this morning responded to Ohio 339 where the highway is closed from Veto Road to U.S. 50. Additional details are unavailable.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New bakery in Bridgeport announces opening date

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Great Harvest Bakery & Café will soon be opening in Bridgeport. According to their Facebook page, the grand opening will be held on June 3rd. This is the third new business to open at Market Place Plaza on Jerry Dove Drive in the past year. The other two are Stone Tower Brews are Shrimpy and Snappy’s Seafood Market.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 People sentenced in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down sentences for three members of a Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring, Wednesday. Judge Kleeh sentenced Leonard Jasmine, 30 of Houston, to more than 10 years(121 months) behind bars for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking ring, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Jasmine pleaded guilty […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

1 person flown after DOH truck accident in Preston Co.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — One person has been life-flighted after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County. According to the Preston County 911 Communications Center, a call of a single-vehicle accident taking place on the main intersection of North Mountaineer and George Washington highways in Preston County came in at 12:43 p.m. Comm center officials stated that […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

“She’s dead in here”: Man who discovered body in Washington County motel room speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man who found a woman’s body in his motel room says he hasn’t been able to sleep because he can still see her face when he closes his eyes. “I peeped around the bathroom corner. I saw the shadow, kind of looked around the bathroom door and I saw her there. And then I ran out the door and screamed, ‘She’s dead in here,’” said Tommy Pendland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

