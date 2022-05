LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bryan Whittaker received 28% of the vote Tuesday night to win the race for Bullitt County jailer, unseating controversial incumbent Paul Watkins. "His behavior has actually affected Bullitt County and given the county a bad image," Whittaker said Wednesday. "What I need to do is put the weight on my shoulders, take the ball and run with it and bring the image back that we need to have. That we're all good people out here."

