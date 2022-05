AMERICUS – At its regular meeting on Thursday, May 19, the Americus City Council opened up a public hearing to hear a rezoning request from Mark Simmons of De Soto, GA. According to Roger P. Willis, Chief Building Inspector for the City of Americus, Simmons wanted to change the zoning of Parcel #10-4-1 from R3 and C2, which is commercial, to a planned mixed-use district. In addition to this public hearing, the city council also heard from the city’s HR Director, Ola Terrell-Jordan, on the subject of a Classification and Compensation Study to be done by the Archer Company in the amount of $22,500, with any additional hours billed at $115 per hour.

