The last day to register for Terrebonne Parish Rec T-Ball is Tomorrow, Friday, May 20 by 4:00 p.m. T-Ball is open to boys and girls ages five and six. Games begin Monday, June 6. Registration can be completed online or in person. Please remember to be prepared to provide a copy of your child’s birth certificate for age verification. To register in person, stop by the main office in the Government Tower, 8026 Main Street, Suite 401, in Houma during open hours which will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click here to register online.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO