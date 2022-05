Mills, who began the season on the injured list (back), threw a bullpen Thursday. His transfer to the 60-day IL is a transactional measure and does not affect his return line. Whenever Mills is healthy, it will be interesting to see where slots into the Cubs’ pitching staff. He could join the rotation, but then again, maybe he’ll be used as a long reliever? Perhaps manager David Ross decides to go with a six-man rotation? Only time will tell.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO