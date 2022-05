The attorneys general of Kentucky and Illinois are warning parents and guardians of infants about scams targeting them because of the national baby formula shortage. They're warning that scammers may use tactics similar to those used by online marketplace scammers by posing as a legitimate seller and claiming to sell scare products. They warn that fraudsters may try to sell formula at nose-bleed prices, or for prices that are literally too good to be true.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO