Parkland, FL

Find a “Fur”ever Friend At Parkland’s 1st Dog Expo

By Jill Fox
Parkland Talk
Parkland Talk
 2 days ago
If you have a paw-ssion for puppies, this weekend’s dog expo is right up your alley. Bring your dog and their leash to Parkland’s first Homes Fur Dogs Expo featuring local pet vendors, food trucks, music, a caricature artist, and contests...

