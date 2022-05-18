ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Remembering NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen through acts of kindness

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdbJy_0fhfbReC00

Brian Simonsen was a 19-year-veteran of the NYPD, and his union’s delegate before he was killed.

On Feb. 12, 2019, he was called in for a robbery at a T-Mobile in Queens after he had been pursuing a robbery pattern case. Simonsen was struck by friendly fire in the incident.

His memory is carried on by his wife Leanne Simonsen, to whom he had been married for 5 1/2 years before passing.

“He just lit up a room,” said Leanne. “The minute you met him you felt like you knew him forever and he made you feel like you were one of his best friends."

With the help of their friends, the Detective Brian “Smiles” Simonsen Foundation was launched in May 2019 – he got the nickname smiles for always grinning.

Since then, the foundation has provided scholarships, donated to animal rescues, vested K-9 units with bulletproof vests and hosted back-to-school events.

“The amount of good in the world is still out there,” said Leanne. “I can’t let his life be forgotten.”

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

VIDEO: Suspects punch, slash at man in Bronx robbery

Two men are wanted in connection to a Bronx robbery that took place earlier in May, according to the NYPD. Police say at around 8 p.m. on May 7, a 25-year-old man was sitting in his car in front of 818 E. 167 St. when two other men approached him. One suspect entered the victim's vehicle at the front passenger door. The second suspect entered the back seat behind the victim. The first suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, police say.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Couple found in burning car in the Bronx had both been shot

NEW YORK - Two people who were found dead inside a burning car on the side of a Bronx road on Monday morning had been shot, a law enforcement source told FOX 5 News. The case was being investigated as a double homicide. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx mother searching for teen daughter missing since last week

A Bronx mother is asking the public for help looking for her 14-year-old daughter who has been missing since last week. Alexa Olivera was seen last on May 12 at DeWitt Clinton High School, where she is a freshman. Her mother, Zuleika Gonzales, says she dropped her daughter off that morning but she never came back home.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Facebook Marketplace buyer fatally shot in the Bronx: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon during a meet-up to sell a motorcycle, police said. The 20-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Police said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Violent Crime#T Mobile
CBS New York

Khyara Tay's father says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"

NEW YORK -- Outrage is building in the Bronx after 11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Monday.On Wednesday, Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined the girl's devastated parents at a rally, focusing on preventing future tragedies, CBS2's Christina Fan reported."I'm never going to touch or see her again," Tay's grieving father said. Khyara's parents hung onto one another for support as they returned to the scene where their young daughter was killed. Her father broke his silence, and was unable to contain his anguish. "Please, I'm going to be living in pain the rest of my life. I...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 44, Arrested

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1350 hours, the following 44-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. harassment;. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager died after he was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said. Officers found 18-year-old Jahmer Wilson-Freeman with a stab wound to his chest along Troy Avenue near Dean Street after they responded to a 911 call at around 8 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

2 Loaded Guns Seized From 15-Year-Old at NYC School: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly caught with two loaded guns at his Queens school Wednesday, police say. Charges are pending against the boy, whose name has not been released because of his age. According to the NYPD, the boy was found with the guns at York Early College Academy, which...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man fatally struck by train in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was fatally struck by a train in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. The 45-year-old male was on the roadbed when he was hit by the northbound 2 train near East 149th Street and Third Avenue at approximately 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. The train operator saw the […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

‘Devastated’ parents of slain 11-year-old girl visit Bronx crime scene

The heartbroken parents of an 11-year-old girl senselessly cut down by a stray bullet made a tearful visit Tuesday to the Bronx sidewalk where she was fatally shot. Kyhara Tay’s parents and grandmother mourned the slain girl at a makeshift memorial that continues to grow outside a nail salon on Fox Street, where the girl was struck in the stomach and mortally wounded around 5 p.m. Monday.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy