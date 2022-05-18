ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

National BBQ Day with Chef Scott

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National BBQ Day is brining out all the flavors. With famous spots...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Where TDOT will be working on East TN roads May 19-25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a list of all the work Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing May 19-25 on East Tennessee roadways. BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays during peak travel times. Motorists should be alert for workers present and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. Learn more about this project.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Calhoun, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

Two children hospitalized in TN during formula shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The formula shortage has caused two Mid-South children to be treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For many Memphis parents and pediatricians, the baby formula shortage is now being called a health crisis. “Right now I can tell you there are two that we have who are here. We have kids that are maybe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Addressing peripheral neuropathy signs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Live pain free with the help of a local business treating neuropathy. Thrive Neuropathy has been serving all ages in the East Tennessee community for quite sometime now, and their team is ready to help you if you are concerned. Neuropathy or peripheral neuropathy are...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ukrainian family find refuge in East Tennessee

A family of five, fleeing the war in Ukraine, is now in East Tennessee. The mother, father, and their three children arrived at McGhee Tyson on Tuesday morning. They will be living with a Tellico Plains couple as the war continues to play out in their hometown of Kyiv.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Chef#Food Drink#Bbq#The Living East Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy