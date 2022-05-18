National BBQ Day with Chef Scott

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a list of all the work Tennessee Department of Transportation will be doing May 19-25 on East Tennessee roadways. BLOUNT COUNTY, US 129 North and South between SR 35 Hall Road and Tyson Boulevard: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures and expect potential delays during peak travel times. Motorists should be alert for workers present and brief stoppages of traffic through this roadway construction project. Learn more about this project.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The formula shortage has caused two Mid-South children to be treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. For many Memphis parents and pediatricians, the baby formula shortage is now being called a health crisis. “Right now I can tell you there are two that we have who are here. We have kids that are maybe […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Live pain free with the help of a local business treating neuropathy. Thrive Neuropathy has been serving all ages in the East Tennessee community for quite sometime now, and their team is ready to help you if you are concerned. Neuropathy or peripheral neuropathy are...
A family of five, fleeing the war in Ukraine, is now in East Tennessee. The mother, father, and their three children arrived at McGhee Tyson on Tuesday morning. They will be living with a Tellico Plains couple as the war continues to play out in their hometown of Kyiv.
Two congressional bills aimed at answering the baby formula shortage have made their way through the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. and Tennessee's congressional representatives each voted on the bills this week. Both bills next head to the Senate.
Investigators have revealed new details in the tragic death of a good Samaritan who stopped to assist a stranded motorist along an Indiana road, only to wind up being shot and killed by the very person he stopped to lend aid to.
Tennessee's highest court ruled Wednesday that Republican Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program does not violate the state's constitution, clearing the path for families to soon use taxpayer dollars on private schools.
Comments / 0