Amazon truck crash damages bridge in Springfield Twp.
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Beard Road in Springfield Township has reopened by the Ohio Turnpike overpass after a crash Tuesday night.
Amazon truck went up an embankment on the turnpike late Tuesday night and was up against the bridge. The crash caused some damage to the bridge.Woman suffers broken neck during attack at local Walmart
The Turnpike Commission already did an inspection. Crews will do another, more extensive one, later.
The crash did not impact travel on the turnpike.
Last Monday , an Amazon truck rolled over on a ramp on I-80 in Liberty.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0