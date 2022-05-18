ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Kiermaier, Phillips, Arozarena homer, Rays beat Tigers

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press
 2 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier, Kevin Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs, Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1.

Ji-Man Choi also drove in two runs for the Rays, who broke Detroit’s four-game winning streak.

Jeimer Candelario homered off McClanahan in the fifth for the Tigers, his third of the season.

Kiermaier had three hits including a leadoff homer in the second off Detroit starter Beau Brieske. It was his fourth homer of the season.

