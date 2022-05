JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – Last year, Ohio recorded nearly 4,800 work zone crashes, which resulted in 29 fatalities, making 2021 one of the deadliest years for work zones in recent history. Road crews are being struck at an alarming rate again this year. The Ohio Department of Transportation is joining other state organizations to host an awareness event tomorrow (May 24) the I-70 eastbound rest area near Buckeye Lake in Licking County. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

